Syrian opposition, Russia discuss rei...

Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Bashar Al-Ja'afari , Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of the Syria to UN in New York attends a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 29, 2017. Bashar Al-Ja'afari , Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of the Syria to UN in New York, attends a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
News After six years, Assad now secure but his count... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Mar 15 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Dirty Imperialism Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC