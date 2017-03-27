Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire

Bashar Al-Ja'afari , Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of the Syria to UN in New York attends a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 29, 2017. Bashar Al-Ja'afari , Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of the Syria to UN in New York, attends a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.