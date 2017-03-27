Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
Bashar Al-Ja'afari , Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of the Syria to UN in New York attends a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 29, 2017. Bashar Al-Ja'afari , Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of the Syria to UN in New York, attends a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|After six years, Assad now secure but his count...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|Mar 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Dirty Imperialism
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC