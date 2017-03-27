Syrian newcomers say thank you with acting, song and dance
Proceeds from the show at Dalhousie University go to Habitat for Humanity, because participants know what it's like to have no home. Some Syrian newcomers in Nova Scotia have found a special way to give back to their adopted community: by singing, acting and dancing during a public celebration of their traditional culture.
