Syrian negotiator puts 'terrorism' at centre of Geneva talks

Syria's chief negotiator at U.N. peace talks in Geneva on Friday delivered a 40 minute polemic attacking the political and armed opposition and their foreign backers, labelling them all "terrorists". Fresh from a two-hour meeting with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura, which he said had focussed primarily on combatting terrorism, Bashar al-Ja'afari told reporters he would follow up on Saturday with another meeting, again all about terrorism.

