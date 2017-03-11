Syrian immigrants helping family start new life in Altoona
Sitting in her brother's living room in the Stonehedge community of Hollidaysburg, Maisa Khoury Affour described in broken English the stress that she, her husband and three children have been through in recent months. she said, explaining that President Donald Trump's short-lived travel ban in January, which delayed their departure for weeks, wasn't the only obstacle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|6 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|121,926
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC