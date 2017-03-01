Syrian government forces take Palmyra citadel from Islamic State - Hezbollah
Russian-backed Syrian government forces and their allies recaptured the historic Palmyra citadel, on the city's western outskirts, from Islamic State fighters on Wednesday, a military media unit run by Hezbollah said. FILE PHOTO: Syrian army soldiers stand on the ruins of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
