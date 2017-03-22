Syrian army kills 150 rebels during Damascus offensive30 min ago
Damascus, March 23 The Syrian army has killed over 150 rebels during the three-day long military showdown in the eastern part of the capital Damascus, state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday. Hundreds of rebels were wounded during the battles, said SANA, adding that the government forces also destroyed three explosive-laden vehicles, and killed seven suicide bombers before reaching their destination at military posts east of Damascus.
