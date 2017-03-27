Syrian army captures major IS stronghold in Aleppo1 hour ago

Syrian army captures major IS strongh...

Damascus, March 30 The Syrian army on Wednesday captured the town of Deir Hafer, a major stronghold for the Islamic State group in northern Syria. Capturing Deir Hafer in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province comes a week after the Syrian army laid a siege on that town as part of a major military campaign against IS positions.

