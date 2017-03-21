Syrian Armed opposition militants to ...

Syrian Armed opposition militants to leave Homs

Palmyra-... with Tiyas-Airbase : War-Situation-Map in Homs' countryside the day before ISIS unexpectedly assailed: FRI, 9th Dec 2016 Against the background of the Syrian army success, armed opposition field commanders find it difficult to cope with the panic in their ranks. The number of the militants who are continuing to lay down weaponry and surrender to the government forces is daily increasing.

