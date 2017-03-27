Syrian aid fundraising 'requires peac...

Syrian aid fundraising 'requires peace to be effective'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The humanitarian benefits from funds raised for Syria at an upcoming aid conference require peace and stability to be effective, the head of the Red Cross and Red Crescent has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35582069.ece/0d3d9/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-529ae902-9609-4aab-b5eb-4d3016a1d376_I1.jpg The humanitarian benefits from funds raised for Syria at an upcoming aid conference require peace and stability to be effective, the head of the Red Cross and Red Crescent has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
News After six years, Assad now secure but his count... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Mar 15 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Dirty Imperialism Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC