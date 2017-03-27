Syrian aid fundraising 'requires peace to be effective'

The humanitarian benefits from funds raised for Syria at an upcoming aid conference require peace and stability to be effective, the head of the Red Cross and Red Crescent has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35582069.ece/0d3d9/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-529ae902-9609-4aab-b5eb-4d3016a1d376_I1.jpg The humanitarian benefits from funds raised for Syria at an upcoming aid conference require peace and stability to be effective, the head of the Red Cross and Red Crescent has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.