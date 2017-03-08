Syria: UN chief Guterres condemns terrorist attacks in Damascus

New York, Mar 13 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the terrorist bombings in the Syrian capital of Damascus yesterday, his spokesman said Sunday. The Secretary-General is appalled by the utter disregard for human life displayed by the perpetrators, and extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, many of whom were pilgrims, said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, in a statement issued today.

