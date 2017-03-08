Syria: Twin blasts hit near religious...

Syria: Twin blasts hit near religious sites in Damascus; kill at least 40, say reports

Men and Syrian Army members inspect a damaged site after a suicide and car bomb attack in south Damascus Shi'ite suburb of Sayeda Zeinab, Syria. Arab media are reporting at least 40 people are dead after twin blasts in a Damascus neighborhood that is home to tombs of religious figures frequented by Shiite pilgrims.

Chicago, IL

