Syria tops Jerusalem's security agenda, senior official says
Intelligence Ministry chief praises Trump for tough line on Iran, says Israel hoping for ongoing US involvement in Syrian crisis Illustrative: smoke billows following a reported car bomb explosion at a Syrian pro-government position during clashes between rebel fighters and regime forces to take control of an area in the southern city of Daraa on February 20, 2017. Despite ongoing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions, the Syrian war theater currently tops the agenda of Israel's security apparatus, according to a top intelligence official.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|stalk this
|121,926
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
