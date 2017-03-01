Syria tops Jerusalem's security agenda, senior official says

Intelligence Ministry chief praises Trump for tough line on Iran, says Israel hoping for ongoing US involvement in Syrian crisis Illustrative: smoke billows following a reported car bomb explosion at a Syrian pro-government position during clashes between rebel fighters and regime forces to take control of an area in the southern city of Daraa on February 20, 2017. Despite ongoing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions, the Syrian war theater currently tops the agenda of Israel's security apparatus, according to a top intelligence official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.