Syria tops Jerusalem's security agend...

Syria tops Jerusalem's security agenda, senior official says

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Intelligence Ministry chief praises Trump for tough line on Iran, says Israel hoping for ongoing US involvement in Syrian crisis Illustrative: smoke billows following a reported car bomb explosion at a Syrian pro-government position during clashes between rebel fighters and regime forces to take control of an area in the southern city of Daraa on February 20, 2017. Despite ongoing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions, the Syrian war theater currently tops the agenda of Israel's security apparatus, according to a top intelligence official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr stalk this 121,926
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC