Syria Rebels Want Trump To Know They're The Ones Fighting ISIS
Syria's main anti-government rebel coalition hopes to keep U.S. support by pointing to successful advances against the so-called Islamic State and wants President Donald Trump to turn his talk of "safe zones" in the country into a U.S. plan for no-fly zones, a top spokesman told The Huffington Post on Friday. Speaking from Geneva after the latest round of internationally sponsored talks between the opposition and the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|11 min
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|121,926
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC