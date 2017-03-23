Syria rebels 'take control' of IS-hel...

Syria rebels 'take control' of IS-held airbase

Damascus, March 27 - US-backed Syrian rebels have taken control of a key airbase held by the Islamic State group near its stronghold Raqqa. According to BBC, spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces , Talal Sello, on Sunday said they had seized Tabqa airport from militants.

