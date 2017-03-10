Syria rebels launch fresh assault on ...

Syria rebels launch fresh assault on east Damascus

2 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Rebels and jihadists launched a fresh assault on east Damascus on March 21, just two days before another round of U.N.-backed peace talks were set to get underway in Switzerland. Clashes raged between regime forces on one side and opposition fighters and allied jihadists from the Fateh al-Sham Front, formerly al-Qaeda's branch in the war-ravaged country.

