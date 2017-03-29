Syria Deal to Evacuate Shi'ites and Sunnis From Towns: Source, Observatory
The Shi'ite populations of two pro-Syrian government towns are to be evacuated in exchange for the evacuation of Sunni rebels and their families from two opposition-held towns in a mediated deal between the warring sides, a pro-government source and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The two Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the northwestern province of Idlib are besieged by rebel fighters, while the opposition-held towns of Zabadani and Madaya near the Lebanese border are besieged by pro-government forces.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|After six years, Assad now secure but his count...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|Mar 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Dirty Imperialism
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
