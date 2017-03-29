Syria Deal to Evacuate Shi'ites and S...

Syria Deal to Evacuate Shi'ites and Sunnis From Towns: Source, Observatory

The Shi'ite populations of two pro-Syrian government towns are to be evacuated in exchange for the evacuation of Sunni rebels and their families from two opposition-held towns in a mediated deal between the warring sides, a pro-government source and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The two Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the northwestern province of Idlib are besieged by rebel fighters, while the opposition-held towns of Zabadani and Madaya near the Lebanese border are besieged by pro-government forces.

