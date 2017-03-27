Syria conflict: 'Deal reached' for fo...

Syria conflict: 'Deal reached' for four besieged areas

16 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says residents of Foah and Kefraya, two government-held villages in the north-west, will be bussed out. This will be in return for safe passage for people in two rebel-held suburbs of Damascus, Madaya and Zabadani.

