Syria accuses main opposition of taking peace talks 'hostage'15 min ago
Syria today accused the opposition High Negotiations Committee of taking UN-backed peace talks "hostage" over its refusal to include terrorism on the agenda, saying the HNC would be responsible if negotiations fail. "Progress in the Geneva round must not be held hostage by the Riyadh platform," lead Syrian negotiator Bashar al-Jaafari told reporters, referring to the Saudi-backed HNC, vowing the opposition "will be responsible for any failure of the Geneva talks".
