State of Great Kurdistan to be Created in Syria and Iraq
The article was also republished by the Ghana Nation and the Greenville Post ...editor] According to "Inside Syria Media Center", the U.S. authorities and the Syrian Kurds reached an agreement last week on the boundaries of the Kurdish autonomy in the territory of Syria, which had been guaranteed to Kurds in case of capturing Raqqa and Al-Tabqah . These documents support the U.S. plan to divide Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck'
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|After six years, Assad now secure but his count...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|Mar 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Dirty Imperialism
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC