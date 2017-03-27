Spain court opens 1st criminal case against Syrian officials

Investigative magistrate Eloy Velasco said the nine could be charged with terrorism and forced disappearance under Spain's universal jurisdiction laws, although he sees evidence of torture, crimes against humanity and war crimes. The case is the first criminal procedure against key Syrian political and security figures, including long-time Vice President Farouk al-Sharaa, intelligence chief Ali Mamluc and air force intelligence chief Jamil Hassan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.