Russia Deals Major Blow to Turkey's S...

Russia Deals Major Blow to Turkey's Syria Policy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Turkish soldiers sit on a tank driving to Syria from the Turkish Syrian border city of Karkamis in the southern region of Gaziantep, Aug. 27, 2016. Part of Ankara's mission is to diminish the growing influence of Syrian Kurds in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
News After six years, Assad now secure but his count... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Mar 15 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Dirty Imperialism Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC