Russia criticises US-led coalition over bombing of Syria dam

A senior Russian general has criticised the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants for allegedly targeting infrastructure - including a key dam - in territory held by the extremist group in Syria. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35572100.ece/ae05b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-3ad4ce45-6cfa-4654-ae12-061953b69d32_I1.jpg A senior Russian general has criticised the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants for allegedly targeting infrastructure - including a key dam - in territory held by the extremist group in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.