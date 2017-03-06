Revised US travel ban leaves Syrians confused, yet hopeful

It's been an emotional roller coaster for Mahmoud Mansour and his family, Syrian refugees tapped for possible resettlement to the United States, since President Donald Trump issued his first travel ban six weeks ago. The original ban, which barred Syrian refugees from the U.S. until further notice, devastated Mansour's family of six, which has been undergoing security vetting ahead of resettlement for the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.