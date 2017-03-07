Qatar Red Crescent Provides $1mn Winterization Aid for Syrians
Doha: Qatar Red Crescent has accomplished winterization projects jointly with Kuwait Red Crescent Society for the benefit of internally displaced people in Syria, at an overall cost of $1 million . One project was initiated by QRCS and KRCS to deliver 10,000 blankets to 10,000 families in western Aleppo countryside and Idlib, at a cost of $100,000.
