Push to recapture Syrian stronghold from ISIS to start in 'days,' French official says

20 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

The battle to recapture the ISIS de facto capital of Raqqa in Syria will begin in "days," France's defense minister said on Friday. "France has always said that Raqqa was a major objective," French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on French TV outlet CNews.

Chicago, IL

