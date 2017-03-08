Pope sends more than $100,000 to war-torn Aleppo
Pope Francis made a generous donation to the needy in the war-ravaged Syrian city of Aleppo, the Vatican announced Friday. "The Holy Father .... celebrated a Mass for Syria and has sent 100,000 euro to the poor of Aleppo," the Vatican said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|17 hr
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb '17
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC