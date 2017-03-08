Pope sends more than $100,000 to war-...

Pope sends more than $100,000 to war-torn Aleppo

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Pope Francis made a generous donation to the needy in the war-ravaged Syrian city of Aleppo, the Vatican announced Friday. "The Holy Father .... celebrated a Mass for Syria and has sent 100,000 euro to the poor of Aleppo," the Vatican said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 17 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb '17 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC