Peace talks produce 'clear agenda' for war-scarred Syria

The Syrian regime and opposition have agreed a "clear agenda" to seek to end the country's six-year-old war, the UN mediator said Friday at the end of sometimes fractious and slow-moving talks in Geneva. Women walk between destroyed buildings in the government-held Jouret al-Shiah neighbourhood of the central Syrian city of Homs Veteran envoy Staffan de Mistura said he hopes to invite both sides back to Geneva later this month for a new round of talks, which will include the issue of counter-terrorism at the request of Damascus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.