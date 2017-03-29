Over 25 dead after blasts rock Damascus

The Syrian military is the only country known to operate the jets identified in the attack the UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria said 'Use of chlorine by Syrian forces follows a pattern observed in 2014, 2015 and 2016, ' the commission said in its report to the UN Human Rights Council. In northern Syria, 14 children were among 25 people killed in an air strike on Idlib city, a monitor said.

