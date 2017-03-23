Mossad reportedly tried to recruit French agents during joint Syria operation
Israel's famed intelligence agency, the Mossad, reportedly tried to infiltrate its French counterpart and recruit double agents from France's spy agencies, according to an explosive report by the French daily Le Monde. In a three-part series on Sunday, the paper published details of an internal report by the General Directorate for Internal Security , France's domestic spy agency, in which it is alleged that agents from both services working on a joint operation launched in 2010 to collect information about Syria's WMD capabilities, developed unauthorized and inappropriate relationships.
