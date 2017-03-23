More Syrian rebels, families leave city of Homs under deal

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a Syrian opposition gunman, center left, carries his weapon as some family members leave the al-Waer neighborhood bound for a town on the Turkish border, in Homs, Syria, Monday, March 27, 2017. Syrian state TV said Monday that another group of rebels with their families are leaving the last opposition-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs under a Russia-brokered deal with the government.

