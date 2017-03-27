More Syrian rebels, families leave city of Homs under deal
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a Syrian opposition gunman, center left, carries his weapon as some family members leave the al-Waer neighborhood bound for a town on the Turkish border, in Homs, Syria, Mon... BEIRUT - Another group of Syrian rebels with their families on Monday began leaving the last opposition-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs under a Russia-brokered deal with the Damascus government, state TV and the province's governor said. The government has denied that the Homs deal - and other similar voluntary displacements in besieged areas in Syria over the past year - forces resident to leave and effectively surrender their territory.
