Military Strikes Continue Against ISI...

Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, 16 strikes destroyed nine wellheads, six fighting positions, three oil inlet manifolds, three barges, a pumpjack and a shipping container and damaged three supply routes and two bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sun Inquisitor 121,927
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb '17 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC