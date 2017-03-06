Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, 16 strikes destroyed nine wellheads, six fighting positions, three oil inlet manifolds, three barges, a pumpjack and a shipping container and damaged three supply routes and two bridges.

