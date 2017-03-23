Local doctor compelled to aid fellow Syrians amid civil war
Dr. Monzer Yazji has grown a large medical practice since moving to the Rio Grande Valley over 20 years ago, but for the past six years he has also provided medical aid for civilians during the ongoing civil war in his native country of Syria. Yazji is seen sitting in front of an arch in him home meant to resemble a famous Roman arch in Damascus, Syria.
