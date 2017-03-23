Jihadist-led offensive in Syria's Hama advances: monitor2 min ago
Syrian jihadists and allied rebels advanced against government forces in central Hama province today, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said. The Britain-based group said the jihadists and allied fighters have taken 11 towns and villages from government troops since they began the surprise offensive on Tuesday.
