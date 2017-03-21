Israeli Spy Drone Shot Down by Syrian...

Israeli Spy Drone Shot Down by Syrian Army in Quneitra

15 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The Syrian army's air defense units shot down a spy drone belonging to the Israeli regime at midnight Monday after violating Syria's airspace in the Southern parts of the Southwestern province of Quneitra. According to a statement released by the Syrian military, the Skylark reconnaissance drone was shot down over Samadaniyah Sharqiah, near the border town of al-Quneitra.

