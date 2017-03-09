Islamic State leaders are fleeing Raqqa, U.S. military says

As Syrian fighters backed by the United States close in on Raqqa, some of the Islamic State's leaders have fled their self-declared capital and are planning to carry on the fight from other sanctuaries in Syria and Iraq, a U.S. defense official said on Wednesday. The departure of some of the group's leadership does not mean that the battle to take Raqqa will be easy, the official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.