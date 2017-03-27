ISIS's Losses in Syria and Iraq Will ...

ISIS's Losses in Syria and Iraq Will Make It Difficult to Recruit

19 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

Iraqi forces are stalled and suffering heavy casualties in their assault on the last Isis fighters defending close-packed buildings in the Old City of Mosul. Civilian loss of life is very high as US aircraft, Iraqi helicopters and artillery, try to target Isis strongpoints in a small area in which at least 300,000 civilians are trapped and unable to reach safety.

Chicago, IL

