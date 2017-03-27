IS claims deadly mid-March suicide at...

IS claims deadly mid-March suicide attack in Damascus

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

An online publication linked to the Islamic State group says two of its Syrian members carried out the deadly twin suicide attacks in mid-March in Syria's capital. The March 15 attacks hit the Justice Palace in Damascus, the country's judicial headquarters, and also a restaurant in another part of the city, killing 30 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
News After six years, Assad now secure but his count... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Mar 15 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Dirty Imperialism Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC