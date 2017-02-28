IS brings in 300 Iraqi, Syrian famili...

IS brings in 300 Iraqi, Syrian families to E Syria

The Islamic State group brought in at least 300 Iraqi and Syrian families from areas under its control in Iraq and Syria to the eastern province of Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria, a monitor group reported Tuesday. The families were split between Iraqis coming from Iraq's city of Mosul and Syrians comping from Syria's northern city of al-Raqqa, the de facto capital of IS, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

