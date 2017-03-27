Iran is winning the Syrian Civil War

After six years that UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein described to the UN Human Rights Council as "the worst man-made disaster since World War II," encouraging news came from Astana, Kazakhstan, in mid-March. The third round of Russian-led talks on reconciliation in Syria began with an announcement that a special team would be set up to supervise the implementation of the ceasefire on the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council.