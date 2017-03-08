Iran created citizenship for Afghans ...

Iran created citizenship for Afghans fighting in Syria

Iran created citizenship for Afghans it enrolling for fight in Syria, says the country's head of Veterans Organization Mohammad Ali Shahidi Mahallati. "The [Leader] told us to create citizenship for the Fatemiyoun Brigade [members]," Mahallati said, Tasnim news agency reported March 12. The Fatemiyoun Brigade is an Iranian-made force that helps the Syrian government against armed opposition groups.

