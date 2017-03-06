Iran-backed militias' death toll in S...

Iran-backed militias' death toll in Syria soars

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, March 7 By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: The number of fatalities among the Iranian-backed forces in Syria has reached 2,100, a senior official says. Seyed Mohammad Ali Shahidi, the head of Iranian foundation of martyrs and veterans affairs, has said that 2,100 "shrine-defenders" have been killed in Syria, Mehr news agency reported.

