Injured pilot of crashed Syrian jet found in Turkey

Damascus, March 5 - The injured pilot of Syrian fighter jet, which crashed near Syrian-Turkish border, was found by Turkish rescue team on Sunday morning. The fighter jet crashed in central Antakya, 35 km from the Syrian border, on Saturday night after the pilot lost control over it, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

