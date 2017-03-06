Ignoring UN, Russia and Assad continu...

Ignoring UN, Russia and Assad continue Syrian chemical weapons and bombing attacks labeled war cr...

EXCLUSIVE: Ignoring a United Nations report that decried the use in Syria of chemical weapons, targeted air attacks on civilians and forced deportations, Russian and Assad regime air forces are steadily continuing the same illegal tactics while U.N.-sponsored peace talks founder in Geneva. The regime forces also seem to be refining new forms of their illegal chemical weapons.

