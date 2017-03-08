How Ottawa's CHEO gave a Syrian mother back her hope
Homs was under siege by the Syrian military when his mother, Rehab Alaranout, went into labour. She walked alone into the street to find help, and was taken to hospital by fighters engaged in defending the city, then an opposition stronghold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb '17
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC