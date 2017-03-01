Herzog to visit Russia

Herzog to visit Russia

Jerusalem Post

Opposition leader and Zionist Union chairman Isaac Herzog will arrive at Moscow early Monday morning as a part of a diplomatic visit in Russia. Herzog was invited by the Foreign Affair Committee of the Duma, the Russian parliament.

