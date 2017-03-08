Geneva 4 and the shifting shape of Sy...

Geneva 4 and the shifting shape of Syria diplomacy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

The fourth round of UN-led Syria talks, dubbed Geneva 4, wrapped up last week with a tentative agreement between warring sides on an agenda for future negotiations - but a problematic work plan coupled with shifting international priorities could draw out the already lengthy diplomatic process. For nine days, United Nations special envoy Staffan de Mistura met separately with delegations from the Syrian government and three different opposition groups in an effort to end six years of bloody war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Inquisitor 121,929
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb '17 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb '17 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan '17 silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC