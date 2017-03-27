From war-torn Syria to a life of croo...

From war-torn Syria to a life of crooning in Montreal

WATCH ABOVE: Singer Matt Mardini joins Global's Kim Sullivan and Laura Casella to talk about his voyage from Aleppo, Syria and developing his career here as a singer. Matt Mardini, a Montreal-based Syrian singer, left his home in Damascus in March of 2012, not long after marrying his Syrian-born Canadian wife.

Chicago, IL

