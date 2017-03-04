Forces launch op in Kashmir's Shopian, militants 'reportedly' escape
According to a senior police official, the gunfight broke out on Friday evening between security forces and terrorists in Chillipora village of Shopian. "House to house searches were launched at day break today but no arrests were made".
