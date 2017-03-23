Exiled former Russian lawmaker shot d...

Exiled former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Kiev: police

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Denis Voronenkov attends a session at the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, September 15, 2015. A former Russian lawmaker and key witness in a treason case against Ukraine's ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich was shot dead in broad daylight outside a hotel in central Kiev on Thursday, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What you don't want: a loose cannon in the Midd... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News US warned it faces Syrian 'train wreck' Mar 16 Texxy 1
News After six years, Assad now secure but his count... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Mar 15 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Dirty Imperialism Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Syrian President Envisions China Rebuilding His... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC